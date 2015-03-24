Swedish crowdfunding platform FundedByMe launching Bitcoin program

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According to an announcement by FundedByMe, a Swedish crowdfunding platform, the company is going to launch a Bitcoin pilot program soon wherein it will allow investors to use the digital currency to purchase stakes in a Bitcoin trading company. The news regarding the development came through a press release from the company.
The press release informs that the company aims to check the interest of paying in the Internet currency. The test will take 45 days and according to Daniel Daboczy, CEO and cofounder of FundedByMe the company sees that among the investors, a great many of them are early-adopters wherein it also knows Bitcoin users are familiar with new inventions at an early stage.
He further adds that this is why the company thought that it may offer both groups something interesting. Nonetheless, the press release also clears that the project would be the first of its kind to be hosted by a major crowdfunding platform and under the pilot project, Safello, a trading company, will accept Bitcoin from investors during its 45-day campaign.
Daniel Daboczy is of the view that FundedByMe is probably the most flexible crowdfunding platform at least in Europe which according to him means it supports investors whoever they are, wherever they are and whatever form they want to transfer their money. Thus, he seems to have sound understanding about the entire venture.
Nonetheless, the Stockholm-based crowdfunding platform, claims that in the last four years it has collected more than 100 000 000 SEK for entrepreneurs based in almost all European countries and some Asian nations. Also, as Daboczy says that the company knows that Bitcoin users are familiar with new inventions at any early stage.
Additionally, as this company also transfers the Bitcoin payments during the pilot project, the press release claims that the pilot project also accommodates the Bitcoin community. Frank Schuil, co-founder and CEO of Safello, in the release says that his organization has already done it in previous rounds of raisin funds.
The press release informs that the company aims to check the interest of paying in the Internet currency. The test will take 45 days and according to Daniel Daboczy, CEO and cofounder of FundedByMe the company sees that among the investors, a great many of them are early-adopters wherein it also knows Bitcoin users are familiar with new inventions at an early stage.
He further adds that this is why the company thought that it may offer both groups something interesting. Nonetheless, the press release also clears that the project would be the first of its kind to be hosted by a major crowdfunding platform and under the pilot project, Safello, a trading company, will accept Bitcoin from investors during its 45-day campaign.
Daniel Daboczy is of the view that FundedByMe is probably the most flexible crowdfunding platform at least in Europe which according to him means it supports investors whoever they are, wherever they are and whatever form they want to transfer their money. Thus, he seems to have sound understanding about the entire venture.
Nonetheless, the Stockholm-based crowdfunding platform, claims that in the last four years it has collected more than 100 000 000 SEK for entrepreneurs based in almost all European countries and some Asian nations. Also, as Daboczy says that the company knows that Bitcoin users are familiar with new inventions at any early stage.
Additionally, as this company also transfers the Bitcoin payments during the pilot project, the press release claims that the pilot project also accommodates the Bitcoin community. Frank Schuil, co-founder and CEO of Safello, in the release says that his organization has already done it in previous rounds of raisin funds.