Max Keiser: Nations gone bankrupts through inflation and/or war - Video

In an interesting conversation with Russia Today host, Max Keiser discusses the nations which have turned brokes due to inflation and/or war. The video is quite up-to-date, given the ongoing crisis in Greece (which is also being discussed in the studio).



They discuss central banks where gold is preferred over the US dollar and look the new bond coin in Zimbabwe where the US dollar is in favour.



Max then talks with Liam Halligan, editor-at-large at BNE.eu and columnist at the Telegraph, about the unpayable debt crisis in Greece and about which nation will be the first to exit the euro.



