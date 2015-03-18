Ryanair plans $15 transatlantic flights by 2020

The biggest European lowcoster Ryanair (RYAOF) is planning to launch cheap flights to Europe from up to 14 American cities by 2020.



The airline is negotiating with manufacturers over a long-haul fleet. Aircraft will likely be provided by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF).

"European consumers want lower cost travel to the U.S.A. and the same for Americans coming to Europe," head of communications Robin Kiely said. "We see it as a logical development in the European market."

Although tickets would start at £10 ($15), passengers would end up paying much more than that, as passenger taxes add about $200 to a flight from the U.K. to the U.S. There are also fees for baggage or reserving a seat, known as "extras".

Moreover, Ryanair gets profits by charging passengers for services not included in the ticket price.

The Irish airline has long talked about pushing into the lucrative U.S. market, but it's not the first to see the opportunity.



Norwegian Air launched a low-cost service in May.

Last month French airline La Compagnie announced launching cheap business flights from New York to London. Costing $2,200, its offer undercuts the majors such as American Airlines (AAL) and Air France (AFLYY) by more than half.

The route has seen many try and fail, though. Three business class operators - Eos Airlines, MAXjet and Silverjet - had all collapsed by 2008, while the fourth, L'Avion, was sold to British Airways.