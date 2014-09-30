A Simple Day Trading Strategy by Markus Heitkoetter : " In this video I am presenting a simple day trading strategy using Bollinger Bands and MACD."

The Complete Guide to Day Trading: A Practical Manual From a Professional Day Trading Coach

by Markus Heitkoetter



Do you want to be a day trader? Every day, millions of dollars change hands in the markets, presenting the perfect opportunity for people just like you to make significant money and profits through the art of day trading.

But here's the question: is day trading right for you? And, if it is, how do you get started?

In his new three-part guide, professional day trading coach Markus Heitkoetter lays out a simple, proven system for trading success. From the basic essentials of trading to the actual process of making money in the markets, he'll cover it all.



What You Need To Get Started: The Tools, The Methods, The Mindset



Finding the Best Market to Trade: Futures, Forex, Stocks, or Options



A 7-Step Approach to Developing Your Own Profitable Trading Strategy



The 10 Power Principles of Successful Trading Strategies



Avoiding The 7 Common Mistakes of Traders



Get Started Without Risking A Single Penny



Ready-To-Use Trading Plan Templates, Checklists, Resource Directories, & More

Loaded with easy-to-use information, proven and reliable strategies and guidelines, and a practical hands-on approach to the industry, The Complete Guide to Day Trading is your own personal manual to success in the markets.