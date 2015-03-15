10 Weekend Reads - Anatomy of a Hack, Lady Luck and CIA Campaign to Steal Apple’s Secrets

1
• China’s Plan for Winning the Currency Wars (Bloomberg View)
• Can hipsters save the world? (The Guardian)
• The crazy, true-life adventures of Norway’s most radical billionaire (Fortune)
• Anatomy of a Hack: A step-by-step account of an overnight digital heist (The Verge) see also Meet the Dogged Researchers Who Try to Unmask Haters Online (MIT Technology Review)
• Can SiriusXM Survive Without Howard Stern? (Bloomberg)
• iSpy: The CIA Campaign to Steal Apple’s Secrets (The Intercept)
• Does Lady Luck exist or do you make your own? (Aeon)
• The Invention That Could End Obesity (Buzzfeed)
• A Letter From Black America: Yes, we fear the police. Here’s why. (Politico)
What are you reading?
• Why Your Brain Hates Slowpokes (Nautilus) see also Who’s to blame for the digital time deficit? (Aeon)
What are you reading?