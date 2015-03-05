Crabs, Sharks ,Black Swans and other animals

I started looking at Harmonics a long time ago. At first I was fascinated at the thought you could find exact mathematical points to enter in the market. I am of the generation of traders that used "gut feelings" and talent to trade. I like harmonics there is something to it. The best approach I have found is to combine it with a lot of other techniques. I will not reveal all straight away , but let me say this ...try the overwhelming power approach. A lot of patterns indicating a highly probable reversal ( see my profile for examples). For those of you who are familiar with harmonic software ( the best one is available at no cost but requires a little time to learn) the Chinese Toy mode is the best approach to using pattern recognition.

I don t believe one pattern one entry point is the solution. Once again the human propensity to want to rationalize and find exact mathematical entry points is not realistic. The market is a series of random events. However an entry zone with a high probability of success can be found. I will add that I don t believe Gartleys and Butterflies do the job now. I am much more interested in Crabs , Black Swans and sharks, and it is difficult to find software that has the animals.

Strangely enough my software , using an entirely different methodology , finds entry points that are consistent with my favourite Harmonic zones ... more later.

In the meantime check out my profile for more discussion

Auto Trade For a Living https://www.mql5.com/en/users/on111