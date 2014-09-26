10 Friday Reads

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• The Finer Points Of Hedging… Or Not (The Capital Spectator)
• No need to fear celebs’ advice when buying or selling stocks (Business Day)
• REITs Prune Their Portfolios in Shift Back to Basics (WSJ)
• Stock Buybacks: They are big, they are back and they scare some people (Musing on Markets)
• The American Middle Class Hasn’t Gotten A Raise In 15 Years (FiveThirtyEight)
• In Alibaba’s IPO, where did the skepticism go? (MarketWatch) see also Alibaba IPO: It’s official—Wall Street wins, you will lose (Fortune)
• Obamacare Is Here to Stay (Bloomberg)
• 7 charts that help make sense of this week’s UN climate summit (Vox)
• China Surpasses EU in Per-Capita Pollution for First Time (Bloomberg)
• Why Doctors Are Sick of Their Profession (WSJ)
What are you reading?
• No need to fear celebs’ advice when buying or selling stocks (Business Day)
• REITs Prune Their Portfolios in Shift Back to Basics (WSJ)
• Stock Buybacks: They are big, they are back and they scare some people (Musing on Markets)
• The American Middle Class Hasn’t Gotten A Raise In 15 Years (FiveThirtyEight)
• In Alibaba’s IPO, where did the skepticism go? (MarketWatch) see also Alibaba IPO: It’s official—Wall Street wins, you will lose (Fortune)
• Obamacare Is Here to Stay (Bloomberg)
• 7 charts that help make sense of this week’s UN climate summit (Vox)
• China Surpasses EU in Per-Capita Pollution for First Time (Bloomberg)
• Why Doctors Are Sick of Their Profession (WSJ)
What are you reading?