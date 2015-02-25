Trading Indexes

Currencies are great to trade , but can be very volatile as recent events such as the Swiss bank move have proven. Why not add stock Indexes? All the techniques you use on currencies work well - often better on stock Indexes. I have been trading the us indexes since 1987, and I can tell you it can be very rewarding. Harmonics, Renko , Ichmoku , Heiken Ashi works extremely well with US Indexes such as the US 30 , US 100, US 500 and the DAX 40, CAC 30. Most of you have these on your Mt4 , Mt5 platform. These are highly regulated markets and behave in quite a predictable way, with a lot less volatility at the moment.

Boring you might say! This is where EA trading comes in .

It can take out the tedious wait for entry points for long term trades and day trade for you from Sunday night to Friday evening without risking your entire account. Check out my profile for more information.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/on111