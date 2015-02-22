10 Weekend Reads - who alone have managed billions for police, the Future of Apple, Artificial Intelligence, Plagiarism, The Mysterious and more

• The Riddle of Tampa Bay: Harold and Jay Bowen—who alone have managed billions for Tampa’s police and firefighters for forty years—may be two of the greatest stock pickers of all time. (Chief Investment Officer)
• Your Brain Is Primed To Reach False Conclusions (fivethirtyeight)
• Jonathan Ive and the Future of Apple: How an industrial designer became Apple’s greatest product. (New Yorker) see also Why Samsung Design Stinks (Fast Company)
• The Austerity Con (London Review of Books)
• Are We Smart Enough to Control Artificial Intelligence? (MIT Technology Review)
• LeBron James Reveals Ambitious Plan to Build Hollywood Empire: “Winning Is the First Thing That Matters” (Hollywood Reporter)
• Why science is so hard to believe (Washington Post)
• Neurologist Oliver Sacks on Memory, Plagiarism, and the Necessary Forgettings of Creativity (Brain Pickings) see also Oliver Sacks on Learning He Has Terminal Cancer (NY Times)
• The Mysterious, Murky Story Behind Soy-Sauce Packets: How Chinese takeout, a Jewish businessman from the Bronx, and NASA-approved packaging have shaped the 50-year reign of a well-loved American condiment (The Atlantic)
• Who is the Brian Williams of Fox News? Why, its Bill O’Reilly! (MoJo)
What are you reading?