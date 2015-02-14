Apple's electric cars will become huge challenge for Tesla

According to a person familiar with the matter, Apple Inc. is currently working on an electric car, which indicates the tech giant is now stepping outside its focus on mobile devices. The project is code-named Titan and the vehicle design resembles a minivan.

Steve Zadesky, vice president of iPhone product design, is leading the effort, according to the person who did not want to be identified. The company often tests ideas which might not be released, but the effort work may lead the firm introducing an automobile.

The company possesses technology that may be lent to an electric car and expertise managing a vast supply chain, says Bloomberg. Apple has long researched battery technology for use in its iPhones, iPads and Macs. The mapping system it debuted in 2012 can be used for navigation. Apple also introduced CarPlay last year - a software system that integrates iTunes, mapping, messaging and other applications for automakers. Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, said in 2012 court testimony that executives discussed building a car even before it released the iPhone in 2007.

Besides Apple, there are other Silicon Valley counterparts which are working on e-cars. Google Inc. is creating a self-driving vehicle. Tesla Motors Inc. also makes electric cars and has hired around 150 former Apple employees, more than from any other company, even carmakers.

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief, has said Apple has been trying to poach employees from his Palo Alto, California-based company, offering $250,000 signing bonuses and 60 percent salary increases.

“Apple tries very hard to recruit from Tesla,” he said. “But so far they’ve actually recruited very few people.”