Which city spends most for Valentine's day?

According to exclusive data provided to CNBC by Cardlytics, a credit-card linked marketing firm, we can see exactly how common the top gifts are.

Cities are ranked by how much they increase spending on typical Valentine's Day categories during the first half of February. Tucson, Arizona, stays on the top of all cities with a 68 percent jump.

Lovers in the nation's largest city, New York, are a practical bunch, not sticking out with excessive spending—no different than such places as San Francisco and Anchorage, Alaska.

Valentine's Day increase in spending



68% - Tucson

46% - Las Vegas

37% - San Francisco

36% - Anchorage

35% - New York

15% - Portland

People spent their money for totally traditional things: jewelry, flowers and clothing. Here's the actual dollar count on top gifts last year, according to data on the Cardlytics network, representing 70 percent of U.S. households.



Biggest spending on Valentine's Gifts: