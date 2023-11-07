RTR Momentum Trend USDJPY FX+ EA for MT5 - The Backtests and Set files

This Blog post details how the Set Files were decided during optimization, it will also show alternative settings.

Expert Set Files and Optimizations for RTR Momentum Trend USDJPY FX+ (23rd October 2023)

Broker Data: Darwinex UK. Terminal: MT5 Date Range tested: 01-Jan-2018 to 15-Oct-2023 (5 years 9 months) Leverage: 1:25 Deposit: $10,000 US Dollars Risk per trade 1% of Account Balance Profit Factor Max Optimization Modelling: Open Prices.

All single tests are ‘Every Tick based on Real Ticks’ modelling. They will be worse than the open prices modelling results. USDJPY

GBPUSD

EURJPY CHFJPY







AUDJPY

Portfolio of Strategies:

This is a snapshot full pdf report attached below.





Monte Carlo simulation of portfolio to see worse case scenario.

Portfolio .set file Risk % per Trade settings

Hope fully you have already read the manual, the manual details how to set the Risk% Input.

So in this portfolio we are trading 5 Symbols, there for we have 5 strategies. We will place RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor on 5 separate charts; each must have a unique Magic Number.









Set files are attached below this blog post.