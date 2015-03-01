Something to Read - Rubles to Dollars: Making Money on Russia's Exploding Financial Frontier







Dr. Elder, an internationally acclaimed Wall Street expert, convincingly demonstrates that Russia is in an early stage of a freedom-fueled boom and shows why its stocks are a screaming buy. Russia's stock market is volatile - but the markets of Hong Kong and Brazil, which in many ways are its forerunners, have risen more than 40-fold from their humble beginnings. There is still plenty of money left on the table - and Rubles to Dollars is your road map to the Russian stock, bond, and derivative markets."A psychiatrist who escaped the Soviet Union more than 20 years ago, Elder eventually started his own company to educate financial traders. His popular Trading for a Living (Wiley, 1993) is a psychoanalysis of trader behavior, drawing natural comparisons with gamblers. The new book describes the potential for profiting by investing in post-Soviet Russia, although "if you have less than $100,000 to invest in Russia, you are pretty much limited to mutual funds" (the one he mentions, Lexington Dialog Troika, lost about 80 percent of its value in September 1998). Unfortunately, the Russian market has collapsed since he finished writing. The first half of the book describes Russia's investment environment, which while entertaining seems misleading in many places. The second half describes Russian financial instruments and is more useful, providing a summary difficult to find elsewhere."