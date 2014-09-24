Technical Analysis for USDJPY and GOLD

0
199
USDJPY
- USD/JPY reached new multi-year extremes late last week before stalling near a key long-term trendline connecting the 2002 & 2007 peaks around 109.50
- Our near-term trend bias remains higher in USD/JPY while above 107.40
- A close over 109.50 is needed to set up a new leg higher in the rate
- An important turn window is eyed next week
- A close under 107.40 would turn us negative on the rate
USD/JPY Strategy: Like holding reduced long positions above 107.40
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|USD/JPY
|107.40
|108.30
|109.00
|109.50
|109.75
GOLD (XAUUSD)
- XAU/USD has come under steady pressure to trade at its lowest level since the start of the year
- Our near-term trend bias remains lower while below 1240
- Key downside pivots look to be 1203 and 1193
- A cycle turn window of some importance is eyed over the next day or so
- A close over 1240 would turn us positive on the metal
XAU/USD Strategy: Square
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|XAU/USD
|1193
|1203
|1215
|1228
|1240