Technical Analysis for USDJPY and GOLD
Forecasts

24 September 2014, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
199

USDJPY

  • USD/JPY reached new multi-year extremes late last week before stalling near a key long-term trendline connecting the 2002 & 2007 peaks around 109.50
  • Our near-term trend bias remains higher in USD/JPY while above 107.40
  • A close over 109.50 is needed to set up a new leg higher in the rate
  • An important turn window is eyed next week
  • A close under 107.40 would turn us negative on the rate

USD/JPY Strategy: Like holding reduced long positions above 107.40

InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
USD/JPY 107.40 108.30 109.00 109.50 109.75


GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • XAU/USD has come under steady pressure to trade at its lowest level since the start of the year
  • Our near-term trend bias remains lower while below 1240
  • Key downside pivots look to be 1203 and 1193
  • A cycle turn window of some importance is eyed over the next day or so
  • A close over 1240 would turn us positive on the metal




XAU/USD Strategy: Square
InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
XAU/USD 1193 1203 1215 1228 1240


