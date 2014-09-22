MetaTrader Market Now Offers 8 Different Magazines - British Forex Trader Magazine Added

British Forex Trader Magazine has appeared today in MetaTrader Market. Thus, any MetaTrader platform user can now download up to eight different financial publications from the Market.

The archive of Forex Trader Magazine contains 6 issues from October 2013. This bi-monthly magazine is intended mainly for currency traders and spread betters. It will be of interest both for novice and experienced traders.





Regular sections include financial news, analysis and comments, fundamental and technical analysis and detailed descriptions of specific trading strategies and techniques. Besides, the magazine regularly provides reviews of products and services, as well as trading lessons on using various tools and methods.

All magazines offered in the Market can be purchased as regular applications. To do this, you need to have an MQL5.com account and sufficient funds on it. Read the detailed guide on how to buy magazines in the Market.

You do not have to look for Forex magazines on third-party resources any more as the Market already features all major publications.





