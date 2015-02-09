Do you want to choose the best signal for the best profit ? if you want this you should use the mql5.com Filter with this values





(Profit Trades,) not less than 90 % this good for good trade.

( you enter in the tow box like this first box 90 the second box 100)





and the (Max Drawdown,) not more than 30% if more it means that your account is at risk.

( you enter in the tow box like this first box 0 the second box 30)





after this you open many signal in new tab and compare and chose the good signal for you





the.other values useful but the (Profit Trades,) and (Max Drawdown,) is the only significant values for me with addition on to the value of the monthly profit

this what i do when i chose good signall or when i provide good signal





Best wishes to all for a profitable trade





Saad

www.forexstay.com

www.w5s.com