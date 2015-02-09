Do you want to choose the best signal for the best profit ?  if you want this you should use the mql5.com Filter with this values 

With a balance of over 10K, what is the rational for trading with a lot size of 0.1?
so you withdrew everything from all accounts in the signal section and deciding to create everything new again? LOL!
guessing u made quite abit of cash from subscribers with ur shitty cent accounts which alot of us though it was actual dollars.
paypal chargeback incoming...
so you withdrew everything from all accounts in the signal section and deciding to create everything new again? LOL!
guessing u made quite abit of cash from subscribers with ur shitty cent accounts which alot of us though it was actual dollars.
paypal chargeback incoming...
Hello smokim87
thanks for you,
If this accounts by cent why i withdrew this small money ? its ok i did make deposit again , at any way i can trade from just 10 cent and make profit , its great thing for us all , my user name is ForexStay and my plan to stay for ever as the best trader,
i say i will add new signal and this what is my work to add good signal.
thanks for you
saad