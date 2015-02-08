FX Weekly Currency Score Wk06 / Sun. 8-Feb-2015

___________________________________________



The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.This article has been polished and brought to a higher level by the modifications implemented. It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the articles and the new modifications. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the Technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.



Last 3 months currency classification

The Last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. See for more information the article: Weekly Currency Score Wk03 where the charts are available. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: CHF / USD / NZD

Average: GBP /CAD

Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD

Currency Score



Most of the currencies are at the right score and some deviate with just 1 point.

There is no significant pullback in any of the currencies at the moment.

The pairs that we will look at are all most probably trending.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first point to start with. When looking at the most recent score that is being used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the NZD is having a score of 5 and the JPY a score of 4. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and a weak currency a score of 3 or lower. The GBP swithed places with the NZD and the CAD swithed with the JPY.





Currency Score difference

USD/CAD with the GBP/AUD

GBP/CAD with the AUD/USD

AUD/USD with the EUR/GBP

EUR/USD with the GBP/AUD

According to the Ranking and Rating list already published this weekend the following pair combinations look interesting.

When looking at the Currency Score Table here below for this week we can see the Currency score differences. Only the EUR/GBP and the GBP/CAD are having a currency score lower than 4 but the EUR has the classification of a weaker currency and the GBP is an average currency so it is a good pair to trade. It means that all the pairs mentioned are qualified for taking positions except for the GBP/CAD.





The USD/CAD is clearly in a trend and is having a pullback being at the Upper Bollinger Band.

The GBP/AUD is breaking out but is still at the Upper Bollinger Band.

The GBP/CAD is clearly in a trend and had a pullback last week but recovered and is now too far outside the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/USD is clearly in a trend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/GBP is clearly in a trend but outside the Bollinger Band. However a small pullback may correct this in the coming week.

The EUR/USD is clearly in a trend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

DISCLAIMER: