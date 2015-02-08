FX Weekly Currency Score Wk06 / Sun. 8-Feb-2015

This article has been polished and brought to a higher level by the modifications implemented. It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the articles and the new modifications. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the Technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.
___________________________________________
Last 3 months currency classification
The Last 3 months currency
classification from a longer term
perspective
are provided for reference
purposes. See for more information the article: Weekly Currency Score Wk03 where
the charts are available. The currencies are
classified for the coming weeks as follows:
- Strong: CHF / USD / NZD
- Average: GBP /CAD
- Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD
___________________________________________
Currency Score
- Most of the currencies are at the right score and some deviate with just 1 point.
- There is no significant pullback in any of the currencies at the moment.
- The pairs that we will look at are all most
probably trending.
___________________________________________
According to the Ranking and Rating list already published this weekend
the following pair combinations look interesting.
Currency Score difference
- USD/CAD with the GBP/AUD
- GBP/CAD with the AUD/USD
- AUD/USD with the EUR/GBP
- EUR/USD with the GBP/AUD
When looking at the Currency Score Table here below for this week we can see the Currency score differences. Only the EUR/GBP and the GBP/CAD are having a currency score lower than 4 but the EUR has the classification of a weaker currency and the GBP is an average currency so it is a good pair to trade. It means that all the pairs mentioned are qualified for taking positions except for the GBP/CAD.
The Technical analysis is the most important before taking positions. The Weekly chart is being analyzed. I like the Bollinger Band for defining where a pair is in the chart. Once a pair is outside a Bollinger Band it is in a strong trend which can cause a strong pullback. Although it may be for other analysts a good opportunity I avoid taking positions because of the possible unexpected strong pullback. Positions are only opened inside the Bollinger Band and this may be at the start of a possible trend or on a good pullback in an existing trend.
- The USD/CAD is clearly in a trend and is having a pullback being at the Upper Bollinger Band.
- The GBP/AUD is breaking out but is still at the Upper Bollinger Band.
- The GBP/CAD is clearly in a trend and had a pullback last week but recovered and is now too far outside the Bollinger Band.
- The AUD/USD is clearly in a trend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.
- The EUR/GBP is clearly in a trend but outside the Bollinger Band. However a small pullback may correct this in the coming week.
- The EUR/USD is clearly in a trend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.
When trading according to the FxTaTrader Strategy some rules are in place. For more information see the page on my blog FxTaTrader Strategy. Depending on the opportunities that may come up the decision to trade a currency may become more obvious at that moment.
___________________________________________
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.