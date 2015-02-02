GOLD Technical Analysis 2015, 01.02 - 08.02: Bullish Ranging with 1306.82 Key Resistance Level

D1 price is on primary bullish with secondary ranging:
- The price is located above Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is indicating the primary bullish for this timeframe
- Chinkou Span line is located to be far from the price for any good possible breakout or breakdown in the near future
- Nearest support level is 1251.80
- Nearest resistance level is 1306.82
W1 price is on primary bearish with trying to break 1306.82 resistance level for the price to be reversed from bearish to the primary bullish market condition on weekly timeframed chart
MN price
is on bearish with secondary market rally which was started on open monthly bar:
- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is ready to be break
with Senkou Span B line to be inside the cloud for ranging market
condition on monthly timeframe, and to be reversed to the primary
bullish/uptrend on the second half of 2015
- Chinkou Span is
almost ready for good breakout in the second half of 2015: this line
will be going to be crossed with the price from below to above
- Nearest support level is 1131.75
- Nearest resistance level is 1345.34
If D1 price will break 1251.80 support level on close bar so the secondary correction will be started within the primary bullish
If D1 price will break 1306.82 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing
If not so the price will be ranging between 1251.80 and 1306.82 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1306.82 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1251.80 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on XAUUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-02-02 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
2015-02-02 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Unemployment Change]2015-02-05 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]
2015-02-06 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on XAUUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1302.63 (D1)
|1251.80 (D1)
|1306.82 (D1 and W1)
|1142.74 (W1)
|1345.34 (MN1)
|1131.75 (MN1)
SUMMARY : bullish
TREND : ranging