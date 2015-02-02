EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 01.02 - 08.02: Total Bearish with Possible Ranging; Monthly Breakdown Continuing

D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary flat since the mddle of last week:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is indicating the primary bearish for this timeframe
- Chinkou Span line is located too far from the price for any breakout or breakdown in the near future
- Nearest support level is 1.1097
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1422
W1 price is on primary bearish with trying to break 1,1114 support level for the bearish to be continuing
MN price
is on bearish breakdown: 1.2097 support level for broken on close MN bar. Totally bearish.
If D1 price will break 1.1097 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing for whole the week
If D1 price will break 1.1679 resistance level so we may see the market rally inside the primary bearish
If not so it will be bearish ranging between 1.1679 and 1.1097 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1679 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.1097 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-02-02 01:45 GMT (or 03:45 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - HSBC Manufacturing PMI]
2015-02-02 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Unemployment Change]
2015-02-02 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PCE]
2015-02-02 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
2015-02-03 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Factory Orders]
2015-02-04 08:15 GMT (or 10:15 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish Services PMI]
2015-02-04 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Retail Sales]
2015-02-04 13:15 GMT (or 15:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
2015-02-04 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
2015-02-05 07:00 GMT (or 09:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Factory Orders]
2015-02-05 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]
2015-02-06 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1422 (D1)
|1.1114 (W1)
|1.1679 (D1)
|1.1097 (D1)
|1.2272 (W1)
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging