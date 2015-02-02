EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 01.02 - 08.02: Total Bearish with Possible Ranging; Monthly Breakdown Continuing

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

newdigital, 2015.02.01 19:19

EUR/USD weekly outlook: February 2 - 6 (based on investing.com article)

The euro dipped against the dollar and yen on Friday, after data showed that deflation in the single currency bloc deepened in January and amid growing concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone.

Eurostat said that the annual rate of euro zone inflation fell by 0.6% in January, after a 0.2% slip in December. Economists had expected an annual decline of 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Greece’s new government said it will not cooperate with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union and will not seek an extension to its bailout program, underlining fears over a clash with its international creditors.

EUR/USD fell 0.27% to close at 1.1287. For the week, the pair rose 0.71%, the first weekly gain in seven weeks.

The euro ended the month down 6.71% against the dollar after European Central Bank unveiled a €1.2 trillion quantitative easing program last week.

Elsewhere, EUR/GBP dipped 0.21% to settle at 0.7496 on Friday, paring the week’s gains to 0.19%, while EUR/JPY slumped 0.93% to close at 132.66.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained in demand as investors reacted to data showing the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said in a report that the economy expanded 2.6% in the final three months of 2014, below expectations for a 3.0% gain and slowing sharply from growth of 5.0% in the three months to September.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, ended the week at 95.00, down 0.01% for the day and 0.33% lower on the week.

The dollar had strengthened broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rates could start to rise around mid-year.

Following its policy meeting on Wednesday, the Fed said it would keep rates on hold at least until June and reiterated its pledge to be patient on raising interest rates, while acknowledging the solid economic recovery and strong growth in the labor market.

In the commodities market, oil prices scored their biggest one-day gain since June 2012 amid indication that U.S. producers may be pulling back on new production in response to low prices.

Nymex oil futures surged $3.71, or 8.33%, to $48.24 a barrel, while London-traded Brent prices soared $3.86, or 7.86%, to $52.99.

Gold was also well-supported, with prices tacking on $23.30, or 1.86%, to close at $1,279.20 following the release of weaker than expected U.S. GDP data.

In the week ahead, investors will be turning their attention to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for further indications on the strength of the recovery in the labor market.

Monday, February 2

In the euro zone, Spain is to release data on the change in the number of people employed.

In the U.S., the Institute of Supply Management is to release data on manufacturing activity. The country will also produce a report on personal income and spending.

Tuesday, February 3

The U.S. is to release data on factory orders.

Wednesday, February 4

The euro zone is to publish a report on retail sales.

The U.S. is to release a report on ADP nonfarm payrolls. Later in the day, the Institute of Supply Management is to release data on non-manufacturing activity.

Thursday, February 5

The U.S. is to produce its weekly report on initial jobless claims in addition to data on the trade balance.

Friday, February 6