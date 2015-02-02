DigitalBTC Dissolves Supply Agreement with CloudHashing - “We have some important information for you about your CloudHashing service"

A leading Bitcoin company in Australia, DigitalBTC says that it has dissolved a supply agreement with cloud mining service CloudHashing. The agreement according to the company was signed in March wherein CloudHashing was to run DigitalBTC hardware in data centers in Iceland and Texas to mine Bitcoin.The company further informs media that in addition, 3,742,520 Performance Rights issued to CloudHashing under the previous supply agreement are to be cancelled as well. Like DigitalBTC, CloudHashing too informed its customers about the buyback plan in an email sent on 29th January wherein it elaborated the issue.

CloudHashing says, “We have some important information for you about your CloudHashing service. Please visit [our website] and login to view your account message. For a limited period only CloudHashing is offering to purchase your Bitcoin mining contract. This offer expires in 10 days. Please log into your account to view this offer.”

DigitalBTC clarified that it has not used CloudHashing for over six months, it’s just taken time to settle the agreement. The company had no choice but to terminate the partnership as key outcomes from the strategic agreement in March 2014 did not eventuate.