Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The advance U.S. 4Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may generate a larger rebound in EUR/USD should the fresh batch of data highlight a slowing recovery in the world’s largest economy.



What’s Expected:





Why Is This Event Important:



Even though the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to raise the benchmark interest rate in mid-2015, a dismal GDP print may push the central bank to further delay its normalization cycle especially as it struggles to achieve the 2% target for inflation.

Nevertheless, improved confidence along with the ongoing recovery in the labor market may prompt a strong GDP figure, and a positive development may promote a further decline in EUR/USD amid the deviation in the policy outlook.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish USD Trade: 4Q GDP Fails to Meet Market Expectations



Need to see green, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a long trade on EURUSD

If market reaction favors a short dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit

Bullish USD Trade: Growth Rate Expands 3.0% or Greater

Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade

Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in reverse

Potential Price Targets For The Release

EUR/USD Daily

Keeping a close eye on the RSI as it continues to flirt with the 30 level; rebound from oversold territory to favor a larger rebound for EUR/USD.

Interim Resistance: 1.1440 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1470 (78.6% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.1096 (January low) to 1.1100 pivot

Impact that the U.S. GDP report has had on EUR/USD during the last release

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) 3Q A

2014 10/30/2014 12:30 GMT 3.0% 3.5% +12 +19

3Q 2014 U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

EURUSD M5: 36 pips price movement by USD - GDP news event :

The U.S. economy advanced more-than-expected in the third-quarter, with the growth rate expanding another annualized 3.5% following the 4.6% expansion during the three-months through June. At the same time, Personal Consumption climbed 1.8% during the same period amid forecasts for a 1.9% print, while the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) narrowed to 1.4% from 2.0% in the second-quarter. Despite the better-than-expected GDP print, the Fed appears to be in no rush to normalize monetary policy as it struggles to achieve the 2% target for inflation. The initial reaction in EUR/USD was short-lived as the pair snapped back from the 1.2550 region, with the pair ending the day at 1.2602.