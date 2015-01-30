Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - S&P 500 Drops Most in Nearly 4 Months to Test 2000

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be readying to turn lower after producing a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the intersection of the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement and a rising trend line at 11725 exposes the 23.6% level at 11640.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices declined as expected after putting in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below 1996.10, the intersection of the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion and a rising trend line, exposes the 76.4% level at 1979.10.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continue to consolidate after finding resistance above the $1300/oz figure. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1274.30 exposes the 1253.77-55.20 area marked by the October 21 high and the 38.2% level. Alternatively, a push above the 14.6% Fib expansion at 1292.73 targets the 23.6% threshold at 1305.39.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are stalling having attempted to recover as expected. A daily close above the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 50.49 exposes the 23.6% level at 53.77. Alternatively, a reversal below the 14.6% Fib expansion at 47.07 targets the 23.6% threshold at 43.79.