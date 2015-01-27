US durable goods orders drop unexpectedly spurring concerns over economy, US stock index futures decline

According to official data released on Tuesday, U.S. durable goods orders fell unexpectedly in December; core orders also fell, fuelling concerns over the strength of the economy. US stock index futures furthered sharp declines on the negative news.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a report that total durable goods orders, which include transportation items, decreased by a seasonally adjusted 3.4% last month, compared to expectations for a gain of 0.5%.

Orders for durable goods in November declined 2.1% from a previously reported fall of 0.9%.

Durable goods are typically bulky or heavy products designed to last at three years, such as trains, planes and automobiles.

Core durable goods orders, excluding volatile transportation items, declined by a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in December, disappointing forecasts for a 0.6% gain.

In November, core durable goods orders declined by 1.3%, whose figure was revised from previously reported drop of 0.7%.

A key barometer of private-sector business investment - orders for core capital goods fell by 0.6% last month, worse than expectations for a 0.9% increase and after falling 0.6% in November.

Shipments of core capital goods, a category used to calculate quarterly economic growth, declined 0.2% in December, ranking below forecasts for a 1.0% gain, after falling 0.6% in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that U.S. stock index futures furthered already steep declines on the disappointing data. The Dow futures pointed to a loss of 1.5% at the open, the S&P 500 futures fell 1.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures slumped 1.4%.