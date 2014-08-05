Dian Kemala, EURUSD 5 Agst

From daily chart, this pair are still in channel down, and major target for bearish at major fibonacci support at 1.3220 level.



If we look inside smaller timeframe, new resistance level perform at fibonacci 61.8 at 1.3440 with target at 1.3322. But becareful for bullish scenario if price reject from 1.3367 it will perform double bottom pattern, and bullish will continue if 1.3440 break up.

disclaimer :Trading on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest or do any trading activities you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.