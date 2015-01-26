Experts at World Economic Forum: China has huge technological capacities

During the World Economic Forum 2015, a lot of renowned experts spoke highly of Chinese innovation, technology, research and creativity, citing China's rapid achievements in these spheres.

Pedro Sander, an associate professor from University of Hong Kong, stressed the positive changes in China's research environment, including improved working conditions and greater incentives for researchers to travel to China and work at universities, while Philip Jennings, general secretary of UNI Global Switzerland said that every nation should have the capacity for innovation in order to develop and to be competitive in the world of information and technology.

"I think this is logical and normal, and we've seen it certainly in China," Jennings said, "what I think is that it's important that how you adjust your labor market, how you keep Chinese workers with the skills that they can also be productive and to help in the innovation process."

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute emphasized that development of technology in China is important on a global level.

"It's in everybody's interest that China's talent, its human talent, is used for both development and science, and it is a great thing to see these developments in the private sectors, in companies like Alibaba and Huawei," he said.

As Chinese news agency Xinhua reported, Posen suggested there have been questions over the fact that, out of the pool of Chinese-produced designs, not all are world-class. Over the years, however, more and more achieve that status.

Mario Moretti Polegato, Italian entrepreneur and CEO of fashion brand GEOX, commented to Xinhua:

"I was informed that the patent office in Beijing at this moment is very crowded, there are lines of hundreds of people going to deposit ideas and patent," and added "Chinese intelligence at economic level is also presented at creativity management level."

"We don't have to forget that many Chinese students studied abroad in Britain or the United States...We, as Europeans, think to be still the best on this field but we have to recognize that China is investing a lot on creativity and innovation," said Polegato.

GEOX chief explained that in the past discovering and witnessing innovation meant a trip to New York or London, but today, these same driving forces are bringing countless people to Shanghai.

He also said, China invited and attracted world-class architects who are the brains behind incredible designs like the Beijing and Shanghai airports, and the high-rise hotels that seem to touch the sky. China is putting in place all the existing modern art in terms of construction, Polegato said to Xinhua.