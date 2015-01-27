ZTE Net Profit Up 94.17% In 2014 - the company achieved operating revenue of CNY81.242 billion in 2014

Chinese telecom device maker ZTE recently revealed that the company achieved operating revenue of CNY81.242 billion in 2014 — a year-on-year increase of 7.99% — and its net profit attributable to shareholders reached a year-on-year increase of 94.17%.

Meanwhile, the company reported that its operating profit was CNY104 million during the reporting period and its total profit was CNY3.629 billion, a year-one-year increase of 98.54%.



ZTE said that Chinese telecoms launched 4G services in 2014 and ZTE gained leading shares from the three major Chinese telecom operators. At the same time, the company's mobile phone terminal revenue realized over 40% growth in the third quarter of 2014, ranking fourth in the American market by market share. ZTE previously predicted that the company's earnings for the entire year of 2014 would be between CNY2.5 billion and CNY2.8 billion, representing an increase of between 84.14% and 106.24%