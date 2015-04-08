Chinese telecom device maker ZTE published report for 2014 in revenue reached CNY81.47 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%

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Chinese telecom device maker ZTE published its performance report for 2014, stating that its operating revenue reached CNY81.47 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%; its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY2.63 billion, a year-on-year increase of 94%; and its basic earnings per share were CNY0.77.
ZTE said that the company realized operating revenue of CNY40.58 billion in the domestic Chinese market, accounting for 49.8% of the total operation revenue of the group; meanwhile, its operating revenue in international markets was CNY40.89 billion, accounting for 50.2%.
During 2014, ZTE's wireless products saw a year-on-year sales increase of 20% and its 4G base station market share was over 25% in the global market. In the future, ZTE will continue to invest in 5G. At the latest Mobile World Congress, ZTE displayed the world's first pre-5G Massive MIMO commercial base station.
ZTE's research and development expense in 2014 was CNY9 billion, accounting for 11% of its total operating revenue. Statistics from World Intellectual Property Organization showed that ZTE applied for 2,179 patents in 2014.
ZTE said that the company realized operating revenue of CNY40.58 billion in the domestic Chinese market, accounting for 49.8% of the total operation revenue of the group; meanwhile, its operating revenue in international markets was CNY40.89 billion, accounting for 50.2%.
During 2014, ZTE's wireless products saw a year-on-year sales increase of 20% and its 4G base station market share was over 25% in the global market. In the future, ZTE will continue to invest in 5G. At the latest Mobile World Congress, ZTE displayed the world's first pre-5G Massive MIMO commercial base station.
ZTE's research and development expense in 2014 was CNY9 billion, accounting for 11% of its total operating revenue. Statistics from World Intellectual Property Organization showed that ZTE applied for 2,179 patents in 2014.