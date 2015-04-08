Chinese telecom device maker ZTE published report for 2014 in revenue reached CNY81.47 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%

Chinese telecom device maker ZTE published its performance report for 2014, stating that its operating revenue reached CNY81.47 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%; its net profit attributable to shareholders was CNY2.63 billion, a year-on-year increase of 94%; and its basic earnings per share were CNY0.77.



ZTE said that the company realized operating revenue of CNY40.58 billion in the domestic Chinese market, accounting for 49.8% of the total operation revenue of the group; meanwhile, its operating revenue in international markets was CNY40.89 billion, accounting for 50.2%.



During 2014, ZTE's wireless products saw a year-on-year sales increase of 20% and its 4G base station market share was over 25% in the global market. In the future, ZTE will continue to invest in 5G. At the latest Mobile World Congress, ZTE displayed the world's first pre-5G Massive MIMO commercial base station.



ZTE's research and development expense in 2014 was CNY9 billion, accounting for 11% of its total operating revenue. Statistics from World Intellectual Property Organization showed that ZTE applied for 2,179 patents in 2014.