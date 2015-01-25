China's Alibaba To Ban Toy Sales To American Buyers

Alibaba will prevent Chinese vendors from selling children's products that are considered dangerous or illegal to American consumers.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has provided a list of up to 15 products which are considered illegal or have been recalled by manufacturers. Those products include baby seats and powerful magnets, and they are currently being sold on Alibaba to global buyers.



The CPSC has reached an agreement with Alibaba, whose e-commerce platforms will prevent the sales of prohibited children's toys to American users. However, these dangerous goods will still gladly be sold to Chinese and other buyers willing to take the risk.

Statistics from CPSC show that by value, about 90% toys in America were from China and every four out of five recalled products in the country were from abroad.



