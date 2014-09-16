USDCAD WEEK 38

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bearish (see last peak red dot)



Secondary Trend: Bullish (see last zigzag)



Resistance: 1,12860 (FIBO 100)

Support: 1,10000(FIBO 61.8)

Comment: Price is testing FIBO 61.8 and also quotation seems want to come out from the overbought zone. Probably this point can be the end of last bullish zigzag trend.



Suggestion: If price breaks down FIBO 61.8 and moves on oscillator from above to below the overbought line definitly would be a great opportunity to enter short in closing bar.



Good Luck!















