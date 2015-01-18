All Blogs / Trading Ideas All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Ideas Weekly Spike 18 January 2015, 22:10 Imtiaz Ahmed 0 170 There should be a huge spike Up if it continues to fall so i am hopping for 1.1700+ what do you think readers??? To add comments, please log in or register Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 21 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 23 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 21 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 1 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 28 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 22 0 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 2 197 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 32 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB