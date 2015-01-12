Russia's inflation hits 6-year peak: Rosstat

According to a final estimate released by the State Statistics Service (Rosstat), Russia’s inflation hit 11.4% in 2014 reaching its highest level since 2008 when consumer prices rose by 13.3%.



In December 2014, Russia’s consumer prices rose as much as 2.6% compared with just 0.5% in December 2013, Rosstat said. Russia’s inflation froze at 6.5% in 2013.

The prices of goods grew by 2.8% in December 2014, including food prices by 3.3%, food prices excluding vegetables and fruit by 2.2% and non-food prices by 2.3% while service charges increased by 2.2%.

The biggest growth in the consumer prices of goods and services in December 2014 was registered in the Khabarovsk Territory in the Far East, the Oryol Region in central Russia, the westernmost Kaliningrad Region and the North Caucasus republics of Ingushetia and Chechnya, which showed a price growth by 4-5%.

As Rosstat data said cited by TASS agency, consumer prices grew by 2.8% in December and by 11.7% since the start of the year in Moscow and by 3.5% and 13.3%, respectively, in St. Petersburg.

Photo: IBTimes

