Ruble, long-term forecast from 03/10/2022.

USD/RUB fractal structure timeframe 1 year 03/10/2022.



As of 03/10/2022, it can be assumed that in the fractal structure of the chart of the USD/RUB currency pair quotes dynamics, with a high probability, the 2nd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in red, has completed and that the dollar has grown against the ruble in the time interval (2020, 2022) has ended.

The fractal shown in red is the F14 (view 1, type 4) fractal from Niro's Alphabet of Attractors. The 1st segment of the red fractal is the F33 fractal (view 3, type 3), the segments of which are indicated on the chart by purple numbers and has a time interval (2016, 2020). In this case, the upcoming dynamics of USD/RUB quotes will be downward as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the red fractal in the time interval (2022, 2025).

The assumption that a fractal is formed in the fractal structure of the USD/RUB chart, which is indicated in red on the chart, is based on the fact that on the time interval (1991, 2016) the F11 fractal (view 1, type 1) was formed, which is indicated in blue.

The 1st segment of the fractal, marked in blue, was formed on the time interval (1991,1997). The time interval of the 2nd segment of the blue fractal is the interval (1997, 1998). The 3rd segment of the blue fractal was formed on the time interval (1998, 2016).

The blue fractal ended in 2016 with its 3rd segment formed on the time interval (1998, 2016), which is indicated on the chart by the green fractal F11 (view 1, type 1).

The 2nd segment of the green fractal is the F21 fractal (view 2, type 1), whose segments are indicated on the chart by dark brown numbers within the time interval (2002, 2008). The 3rd segment of the green fractal was formed on the time interval (2008, 2016) as the F11 fractal (view 1, type 1), the segments of which are marked with gray numbers.

Taking into account the above, the current dynamics of the quotes of the USD/RUB currency pair will be downward towards the level of 23 rubles per dollar by 2025 as part of the completion of the formation of the red fractal, which is the 1st segment of the fractal of a larger order, which is indicated in the chart in blue.

After 2025, the dynamics of quotations of the USD/RUB currency pair will be upward until 2035 as part of the formation of the 2nd segment of the blue fractal in the direction of 55 rubles per dollar.



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