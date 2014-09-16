WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 07 - 14 for High Frequency Trading Review

High-Frequency Trading Leads to Lawsuit Against Exchanges. Three big law firms have joined forces to pursue legal action against major U.S. stock exchanges, claiming the exchanges handed unfair advantages to high-frequency traders to the detriment of regular investors.

. Market regulators are considering imposing additional steps to require greater transparency and disclosures by private trading platforms and heightened oversight of computerized trading strategies.

Pension Funds Join Lawsuit on High-Frequency Trading. A group of pension funds has joined with the City of Providence, R.I., in a lawsuit that claims that major stock exchanges improperly favored high-frequency traders at the expense of other investors.

Stock Market ‘Riddled With Conflicts of Interest,’ Consumer Group Warn.



Solarflare to Speak at the SecureWorld Expo 2014. Detroit, MI—September 8, 2014—Solarflare, the leader in application-intelligent 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) networking software and hardware, announces that Scott Schweitzer, Sales Manager of OEM & Federal and Southeast at Solarflare, will be speaking at this year's Detroit SecureWorld Expo taking place on September 9- 10, 2014.

High frequency trading (“HFT”) has caused a number of flash crashes in recent times. The most infamous flash crash happened in May 2010 when the Dow Jones Index lost a whopping 9% of its total value in minutes. At one point the index was down over 1,000 points which is, quite frankly, terrifying. So HFT is bad, right?

Does this prove that High Performance GPU should be used over FPGA for ultra high frequency trading ak HFT?



What Is HFT? What You Should Know About High-Frequency Trading? Read the explanation of Charles Jones, a finance professor at Columbia Business School

The New Challenges of Price Discovery: Investing in the Age of High-Frequency Trading, Falling Volumes and Widening Bid-Ask Spreads (US Global Investors). By Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO, U.S. Global Investors

Video tutorials: High frequency trading in action.

‘Predatory’ HFTs jumping the queue. At worst it may be an attempt to encourage high frequency trading in the preferred share market – all of which acts to the detriment of retail investors.

a US Hedge Fund Facing Closure Cite High Frequency Trading as Culprit. High-frequency trading has been facing an uphill struggle in global financial markets to remove stigma directed at computerized trading solutions. A US-based hedge fund manager is the latest participant to use HFT as a scapegoat to account for his funds performance issues.

Companies can influence HFT trading in their own stocks. The research by CMCRC PhD candidate Tony Zhang and Dr Vito Mollica from the MGSM showed that companies can influence the level of algorithmic trading in their own stocks, should they want to do so, by adjusting their share price level.



Nanex’s High Frequency Trading Model (Sped Up). Nanex released a video showing the results of half a second of worldwide high frequency trading with Johnson and Johnson stock. I simply sped up the footag.

. "Could someone please help me close out positions at market close and avoid trading before market hours so that the results are more accurate?" :)