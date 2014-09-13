NZDCAD H1 – Failed trading setup example
Trading Strategies

NZDCAD H1 – Failed trading setup example

13 September 2014, 15:43
Leonardo Barata
Leonardo Barata
0
160

This is how you should NOT trade. Showing as example to avoid further errors in trading.

 

Analytical Trader 

Files:
nzdcadh1.png  72 kb