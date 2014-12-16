SOMETHING TO READ - The How to Make Money in Stocks Complete Investing System: Your Ultimate Guide to Winning in Good Times and Bad

0
501
The How to Make Money in Stocks Complete Investing System: Your Ultimate Guide to Winning in Good Times and Bad
Anyone Can Learn to Invest Wisely With This Bestselling Investment System
by William O'Neil
Through every type of market, William J. O'Neil's national bestseller How to Make Money in Stocks has shown over 2 million investors the secrets to successful investing. O'Neil's powerful CAN SLIM Investing System--a proven seven-step process for minimizing risk and maximizing gains--has influenced generations of investors.
Based on a major study of all the greatest stock market winners from 1880 to 2009, this expanded edition gives you:
- Proven techniques for building stocks before they make big price gains
- Tips on picking the best stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs to maximize your gains
- 100 new charts to help you spot today's profitable trends
- Strategies to help you avoid the most common investor mistakes!