Trading Price Action Reversals by Al Brooks: Books to Read and Interview With Al Brooks





This isdetailed guide to profiting from trend reversals using the technical analysis of price action



The key to being a successful trader is finding a system that works and sticking with it. Author Al Brooks has done just that. By simplifying his trading system and trading only 5-minute price charts he's found a way to capture profits regardless of market direction or economic climate. His first book, Reading Price Charts Bar by Bar, offered an informative examination of his system, but it didn't allow him to get into the real nuts and bolts of the approach. Now, with this new series of books, Brooks takes you step by step through the entire process.



By breaking down his trading system into its simplest pieces: institutional piggybacking or trend trading, trading ranges, and transitions or reversals (the focus of this book), this three book series offers access to Brooks' successful methodology. Trading Price Action Reversals reveals the various types of reversals found in today's markets and then takes the time to discuss the specific characteristics of these reversals, so that you can use them in your everyday trading endeavors. While price action analysis works on all time frames, there are different techniques that you can use in trading intraday, daily, weekly and monthly charts. This, among many other issues, is also addressed throughout these pages.



Offers insights on how to handle volatility and sharp reversals

Covers the concept of using options when trading certain charts

Examines how to deal with the emotions that come along with trading



If you're looking to make the most of your time in today's markets the trading insights found in Trading Price Action Reversals will help you achieve this goal.Here is a summary of some of the key points:1. Brooks is a price action trader with 27+ years of experience.2. He is an active day trader, trading off the 5 minute chart. He trades the entire day.3. He has a purely technical approach, relying totally on price action with just a few moving averages.4. His approach is entirely rules-based; he not use any discretion and does not consider relying on intuition.5. He states his setups have worked for decades and continue to work.Brooks' analysis relies on measuring movements (i.e. retracements), gauging the strength of trends, and analyzing candlesticks.

Brooks has authored a number of books on trading. Interested traders may find it worthwhile to check out his page on Amazon.





