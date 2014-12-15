Price pattern Analysis for US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 and Grude Oil

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices moved lower as expected after prices put in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracementat 11379 exposes the 38.2% level at 11291.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices turned lower as expected, issuing the largest decline in two months. A push below the 2018.10-22.10areamarked by the 23.6%Fibonacci retracementand theSeptember 19 highexposes the 38.2% level at 1980.00.











GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices paused to consolidate after clearing resistance at a falling trend line set from early July. A break above the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1237.59 on a daily closing basis exposes the 61.8% level at 1262.96.











CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continued to move lower after yesterday’s brief respite, with sellers now eyeing the 76.4% Fibonacci expansion at 62.25. A break below that on a daily closing basis exposes the 100% level at 58.93.





