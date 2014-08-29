Analytical Trader USD/CHF M15 @ 29/August/2014 +23 pips

1. Wait for strong bars (dots below the bars) when the Hull moving average is down (red). The background on M30 was also positive (light blue), and the M15 neutral (white), which makes it a safer long entry. Avoid entering if the current timeframe and the above timeframe are both weak (dark yellow or red), or one of the two is weak!

2. When the Hull’s goes up (yellow or green), go long in a bottom reversal or in low-volume down bar. The stop loss should be placed below the last market low, marked by the small red horizontal line in the chart.

3. Close half the position if it approaches an important resistance (there is one to the left, which can’t be seen on this chart), and close the rest of the position when a weak signal appears.