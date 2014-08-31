Summary review Hybrid Grid weeks 35/36

0
In this article I will provide my view on the AUD/JPY and EUR/USD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the Hybrid Grid strategy.
- All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.
The full version of the article will provide:
- The weekly currency score for the major currencies.
- The weekly currency chart for the interesting pairs.
- The daily(timing) chart for the interesting pairs.
- Possible positions for the coming week and positions taken.
CURRENCY SCORE
- The USD, AUD and CAD are very strong. The EUR, JPY and CHF are the weakest currencies. The best pairs to look at are a combination of those pairs.
- The AUD remains in general stronger than the JPY. This combinations is interesting. Same for the USD compared to the EUR.
- The CHF has become weak just recently but is in general stronger than the EUR. So the preference for going short is the EUR.
- The CAD has become strong lately but offer less opportunities compared to the other stronger pairs.
- The EUR/USD and AUD/JPY remain the best pairs to trade. These are one of the interesting pair combinations according to the strategy rules for the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy, see FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid.
- Last week there were positions taken for the EUR/USD. Check the results by clicking on the links provided at the top of this article.
Open/pending positions of last week.
AUD/JPY
Total outlook: Up
EUR/USD
Total outlook: Down
