You can now copy my trades with a one week free trial

Today I reached a significant personal goal. To move ahead of Siam FX Directional in this eight week test. My account is now up 97% and so is within a stone’s throw of a significant psychological 100% return. The test demo account which is following my live account is now up 41% since October 31st and the test continues. Siam FX is a very impressive outfit, I assure you that I will stay focused.

The Test.

I am conducting a test for a client but you all may as well know about it. The money is all demo money but the traders are very real. 5 accounts, five traders, €5000 each for eight weeks. Who goes bust, who succeeds and by withdrawing funds weekly, how much can you withdraw by year end on the €25K demo money. The results are in for week two and the withdrawal is €1031.50 meaning total withdrawals of €3,093.35. Siam FX has now been overtaken by Blackwave (that’s me).

Week 1 Withdrawals: €2061.85

Week 2 Withdrawals €1031.50

Click on the MQL5 links here if you want to follow my trades it’s only $29 per month!

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