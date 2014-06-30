Gold forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The gold markets had a slightly positive week over the last five sessions, but that being the case the market continues to look a bit ported. Nonetheless, we believe that this market should eventually go higher, and head to the $1400 level. In fact, it’s possible that we may be forming an inverted head and shoulders, suggesting that we could go even higher than that. With this being the case, we are bullish of this market and believe that it will ultimately continue higher into a nice uptrend.

With the most recent GDP numbers coming out of the United States revised much lower, it’s very possible that the market will continue to sell off the US dollar and head into precious metals such as gold. It’s very possible that the Federal Reserve may have to taper off of quantitative easing even slower than anticipated, and that of course means that the market will have to adjust for interest rate expectations.

Ultimately, the market should continue to find lots of choppiness between here and the $1400 level, and if we can get above that $1400 level, this should be a nice buy-and-hold type of situation sending this market as high as $1800 over the longer term. Pullbacks should continue to offer buying opportunities going forward, and as a result we would be looking at different buying opportunities with anticipation. We have no interest in selling this market, and believe that there should be plenty of pullbacks going forward that should continue to bring in buyers looking for value. We believe that it’s likely that the $1200 level is the “floor” in this market, and that the market will go below there again. After all, the $1200 is a massive support level on the longer-term charts, and as a result we think that the gold markets will be much higher than current levels by the end of the year. We also believe that so-called “smart money” is starting to enter the market, and take advantage of cheap prices in a market that has been oversold for some time.











