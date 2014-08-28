Crude Oil and Gold is Recovering, SPX 500 Closed Above 2000

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Prices extended upward after clearing resistance in the 1985.30-91.40 area marked by the 50% Fibonacci expansion and the July 24 high, with the bulls targeting the intersection of a formerly broken channel floor and the 61.8% level at 2006.80. A further push beyond that aims for the outer boundary of the index’s long-term uptrend at 2025.80. Alternatively, a turn back below 1985.30 targets the 38.2% Fib at 1963.70.







GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Prices are once again testing above resistance at 1282.47, the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion. A break above this barrier on a daily closing basis exposes the 50% level at 1290.15. Alternatively, a reversal below the 76.4% Fib at 1272.98 targets a falling channel floor at 1266.11, followed by the 100% level at 1257.63.





CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – Prices are attempting to inch higher as expected after showing positive RSI divergence on a test of support at 101.61, the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion.A daily close above 102.94, the intersection of the 50% level and a falling trend line set from mid-June, targets the 38.2% Fib at 104.28. Alternatively, a break below 101.61 exposes the 76.4% expansion at 99.96.





