Dollar stable against euro and yen

On Wednesday the dollar is steady against euro and yen, the main currencies are traded in recent ranges in muted auction.

The pair Euro/Dollar is trading at 1.3611, is located in the month's range of 1.3503-1.3678. The pair was likely to find support at 1.3573 and resistance at 1.3642.

The outlook for the U.S. recovery was boosted on Tuesday after data showed that consumer confidence and new home sales rose to six-year highs.

Another report showed that the level of sales in the primary real estate market also rose to six-year high, rising to 18.6% in May to an annual rate of 504,000. It was the highest level since May 2008 and the largest monthly increase since January 1992.

The pair USD/JPY is trading at 101.90, well within the month’s range of 101.59 to 102.78.

On Wednesday the dollar is steady against euro and yen, the main currencies are traded in recent ranges in muted auction.



The pair Euro/Dollar is trading at 1.3611, is located in the month's range of 1.3503-1.3678. The pair was likely to find support at 1.3573 and resistance at 1.3642.

The outlook for the U.S. recovery was boosted on Tuesday after data showed that consumer confidence and new home sales rose to six-year highs.



Another report showed that the level of sales in the primary real estate market also rose to six-year high, rising to 18.6% in May to an annual rate of 504,000. It was the highest level since May 2008 and the largest monthly increase since January 1992.

The pair USD/JPY is trading at 101.90, well within the month’s range of 101.59 to 102.78.

Investors are waiting for report on Japanese consumer prices on Friday. With the EUR / JPY is at 138.73, 137.69 above four-month low reached earlier this month.