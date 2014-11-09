Forex Weekly Currency Score for Nov. Wk 46 / 09-11-2014

The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published already this weekend. The favorite pairs in the Top 10 of this list are being analyzed in more detail here. This article will provide my analysis and the FxTaTrader Currency Score chart which is my view on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. See for full details the page Currency score explained on my blog FxTaTrader.com.

The interesting pairs also discussed in the Forex Ranking and Rating list of this weekend are:



The EUR/USD which is a weaker currency against a stronger currency with a currency score difference of (2-8=) -6.

The AUD/USD which is an average performing currency against a stronger currency with a currency score difference of (3-8=) -5.

The GBP/AUD which is a stronger currency against an average performing currency from a longer term perspective with a currency score difference of (7-3=) -4.

The EUR/GBP which is a weaker currency against a stronger currency with a currency score difference of (2-7=) -5.

All the combinations comply to the guide lines which define what type of currency, strong/average/weak, can be traded against the other. Besides this the currency score difference is significant for these pairs and they support this view. For more information continue reading this article.

The FxTaTrader Forex Currency Score chart is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this chart I also provide my weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.

Like in the article of previous weekend the currency score almost did not change compared to last week except this time for the AUD and NZD, they switched places.

The USD, GBP and CAD are currently the stronger currencies. The EUR, JPY and AUD are the weaker currencies. The best pairs to look at are a combination of those currencies.

Currencies with a score of 4 and 5, meaning the CHF and the NZD are difficult to trade because they are in the middle of the range.

Conclusion for going long is that for the coming week it seems best to go long with the USD, GBP and the CAD. However the CAD is an average performer from a longer term perspective so it does not have the preference.

For the weaker currencies the conclusion is that for the coming week it seems best to go short with the EUR, JPY and AUD. The JPY was an average performer from a longer term perspective but the last top in the currency score chart was not higher than score 5 and it went down again to a score of 1 in less than 3 months. It seems like this currency is becoming one of the weaker ones for the coming period.

The best combinations for the coming week also according to the Top 10 in the Forex Ranking and Rating list and the TA charts are the USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, CAD/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP and the EUR/CAD.

a stronger currency can be traded against a weaker and average performing currency.

a weaker currency against a stronger and average performing currency.

the average performing currencies can be traded against the stronger and weaker currencies.

only trade the average performing currencies against each other when a clear trend is being developed. The currency Score difference may support this view.

Later on this day I will provide the weekly review on my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Good luck to all and have a great trading week. Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved. I added a disclaimer to my blog for this purpose. If you like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL www.FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article.