Weekly Trading Fundamental Forecast: Dollar Index, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD and GOLD (XAUUSD)

Global risk trends seems to be on a firm recovery while monetary policy softens from Europe to Asia. However, a the Fed’s own rate bearings are recovering and FX volatility is rising – giving strong support to the Dollar







The BoE Minutes due out on November 19 is likely to show another 7-2 split within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), and the British Pound remains at risk of facing a further decline over the remainder of the year should the fundamental developments coming out of the U.K. drag on interest rate expectations.







Disappointing European and Chinese news-flow coupled with another round of evidence supporting the Fed’s steady progression toward interest rate hikes in 2015 will probably make for a toxic mix of sentiment cues. The ensuing bout of risk aversion threatens to trigger liquidation of Yen-funded carry trades, sending the Yen broadly higher against most of its counterparts.







Chinese Retail Sales, Industrial Production, CPI and Aggregate Financing figures are on the docket. Yet the Aussie has witnessed a lackluster response to recent economic releases from the Asian giant. This suggests there is a high threshold for the upcoming China data to impact the commodity currency. From a technical standpoint; the clearance of 0.8660 may have potentially set the wheels in motion for a descent on the July 2010 low near 0.8320 over the coming weeks.







Gold looks poised for further topside in the near-term with Friday’s price action posting a massive outside reversal candle. The snap-back from extremes in the momentum signature suggests this is likely to be a simple bear market rally with topside objectives eyed at $1180, 1192 & 1206/07 (where we would be looking for favorable short entries). Interim support stands at $1150 and is backed by $1125/30.





