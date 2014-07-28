Dian Kemala, XAU 29 Jul - 01 Aug

Pressure from seller may drag gold to 1282 from 1310 at fibonacci resistance. This level is important, because there is 61.8 major fibonacci and 127.2 PRZ. If rejection happen from 1282, Bullish will continue to reach 1363 as major fibonacci target. This scenario failed if 1326 break before it reach 1282.





