AUDJPY 31/October/2014 +2200 pips

Bank of Japan announcement made most of the move happen – when you use VSA, you’ll be exactly on the right side of the news, because the professionals and insiders already took their positions before the announcement (refer to the last post on FOMC announcement), and you can see it on the chart.

1. Background was strong when I entered. This is due to an upward trend and very heavy demand present.

2. Enter in a low spread down bar (can be of high volume) and place the SL below the most recent support, and always below the trendline.

Exit #1: Closed half when prices reach a resistance.

Exit #2: Closed another half (only 1/4 of the original position now)

Exit #3: There was a weak signal so this was the definite close.

+2200 pips on average. Winning trades like this will make you a winning trader in the long run, so never forget to let your profits run, for as much as you can!

Analytical Trader