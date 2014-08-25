Apple Opens Battery Replacement Program For Affected iPhone 5 Units





Apple has created an iPhone 5 battery replacement program after it released a statement saying that it had discovered a “very small percentage” of units “may suddenly experience shorter battery life or need to be charged more frequently.”

This iPhone 5 battery replacement program is the second to arrive. Late last year, Apple had a replacement program for iPhone 5s units with battery life issues.

Apple says the affected iPhone 5 units were sold between the month of it’s launch, September 2012, and January 2013.

The support site features a tool to check if your serial number belongs to a faulty iPhone 5. The replacement program is available at Apple Retail Stores, Authorized Apple Service Providers, and via AppleCare, in the US and China first. Those outside those countries will have to wait till August 29th.

As per us usual, you’re advised to backup you data, Turn off Find my iPhone, and Erase all Content and Settings before arriving to get the battery replaced.

If you had already paid to get your battery fixed (and you’re eligible for this replacement), Apple is offering refunds.