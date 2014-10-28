Something To Read - Harmonic Trading, Volume Two: Advanced Strategies for Profiting from the Natural Order of the Financial Markets by Scott M. Carney

by Scott M. Carney

Now, in Harmonic Trading: Volume 2, Carney takes a quantum leap forward, introducing new strategies, patterns, and methods that make Harmonic Trading an even more powerful tool for trading the financial markets. For the first time, he reveals how to utilize harmonic impulse waves and introduces measurement techniques that identify market turning points even more accurately. Finally, he demonstrates how to integrate the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) with advanced Harmonic Trading techniques to separate minor “reactive” moves from major opportunities.



“Perhaps the greatest shortcoming of the field of Technical Analysis is the high degree of subjectivity in price pattern interpretation. In Harmonic Trading: Volume 2, highly respected technical analyst Scott Carney reduces subjectivity to a minimum with his Fibonacci-based price measurement techniques and traditional technical analysis methods. Precise price-pattern examples presented in the book enable the novice as well as the advanced trader to incorporate the Harmonic Trading methodology into a workable and profitable trading system. Harmonic Trading: Volume 2 will undoubtedly prove to be a vital part of any technical trader’s toolkit.” --TRACY L. KNUDSEN, CMT, Senior Market Analyst, Lowry Research Corp.

“I have devoted my life to the study and development of Harmonic Technical Analysis. There are only a few names in this field whose contributions I find truly inspiring. Scott’s work is at the top of that ‘short list,’ and Harmonic Trading: Volume 2 is, in my opinion, the pinnacle of his achievements. It redefines the concept of a ‘must read.’” --JIM KANE, Founder of Kane Trading and author of nine trading books, including Median Line and Fibonacci Synergy

“It is rare that one finds an author who has so carefully compiled his research and even more carefully presented his findings as Scott Carney has in Harmonic Trading: Volume 2. Scott presents price-pattern examples and explanations of patterns in such a way that investors, no matter what their level of experience, will find the work of great value in expanding their understanding of the way markets move and how to trade them. Scott’s work should definitely be a prominent part of every investor’s library.” --PETER B. MAUTHE, President, Rhoads Lucca Capital Management, Inc.

“This book gave me two new tools to start experimenting with: the 1.13 at market extremes and the RSI BAMM.” --VERONIQUE LASHINSKI, CMT, Board Member of the International Federation of Technical Analysts (IFTA) and former Vice President of the American Association of Professional Technical Analysts (AAPTA)