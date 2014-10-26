News from Andrey Khatimlianskii

Another update of Ilan EA - powered by TraderDream Evolution indicator's signals will be available very soon! The good news is you do not have to buy the indicator, it is built in the EA.



Just choose the "TraderDream signal" in the settings, set the Period and Type of MA used in the indicator, and EA will work using new algorithm.



As always, the update is available for free to all customers.

The original Ilan EA for MetaTrader 4 -

Ilan for MetaTrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/492

